HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF Onteora vs. Saugerties, ppd. Millbrook vs. Spackenkill, at McCann GC, 4:15 p.m. Onteora vs. Wallkill, ppd. BOYS SOCCER Valley Central at Pine Bush, 4 p.m. Warwick at Cornwall, 4 p.m. (site change) Port Jervis at Goshen, 4 p.m. (time change) Monticello at Minisink Valley, 4 p.m. »»Read Full Post
Farley campaign holds Tuxedo Park fundraiser
Republican congressional candidate Chele Chiavacci Farley will hold a campaign fundraiser on Saturday in Tuxedo Park, the village in which she and her family have settled as she prepares to challenge Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney for New York's 18th Congressional District seat next year. An invitation distributed by Tuxedo Park »»Read Full Post
NHL Network preseason schedule
Ice hockey starts again this week - wait, didn't the Blues just beat the Bruins for the Stanley Cup? - with the return of preseason action. NHL Network will air 25 live preseason contests, and a host of tape-delayed action over the coming weeks prior to the regular-season openers in »»Read Full Post
8/31: Army news and notes
Quick personal note Friday was my first Army game watching in person and covering, and boy did I get thrown right into the fire. I'll be honest, I expected a lopsided result and sometimes the blowouts are harder to write. There was plenty to write about with this one despite »»Read Full Post